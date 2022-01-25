Newcastle United have made a bid for Bruno Guimaraes, but talk it is €40m is on the high side, according to the Daily Mail.

Lyon’s Brazil international midfielder Guimaraes is in demand as the end of the January transfer window approaches, with Arsenal and Juventus admirers of his talents.

However, it is Newcastle who have slapped in a surprise bid for the player, reportedly offering Lyon a fee of €40m to take him to St James’ Park this month.

Newcastle are now waiting for Lyon to respond to the offer.

While the bid is claimed to be €40m though, this sum is suggested to be on the high side, indicating the Magpies have offered less.

It remains to be seen exactly how much Newcastle have offered for Guimaraes, but it could still be enough for Lyon to sanction a sale.

If Lyon do accept the bid on offer then Newcastle will still have to convince the Brazilian to move to England and into a Premier League relegation battle.

They are claimed to be offering Guimaraes four times his current salary at Lyon to head to St James’ Park.