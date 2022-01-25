Newcastle United target Robin Gosens has provided his approval to the contract offer he has received from Serie A giants Inter.

Gosens has been out of action since September due to a hamstring injury but he could be on his way out of Atalanta in the next few days.

Newcastle have been interested in taking the German to St. James’ Park and are said to have offered him a lucrative contract, with Atalanta now waiting for the Magpies to bid.

But it has been claimed Inter now have the edge definitive edge in the chase to sign the 27-year-old wing-back in the final days of the transfer window.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, Gosens has said yes to the contractual terms he was offered by the Nerazzurri for a move to the San Siro.

The German offered him a contract worth €2.6m to €2.7m per season, which could rise up to €3m per year based on his performances.

Personal terms have been agreed between Inter and Gosens and the club are now focusing on agreeing on a deal with Atalanta.

Negotiations are ongoing between Inter and Atalanta and the two clubs are discussing the details of the transfer.

The Serie A giants are pushing to get a deal over the line to take Gosens to Milan in the coming days.