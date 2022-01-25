Newcastle United are determined not to be taken advantage of and are prepared to walk away from a deal for Diego Carlos, with his club Sevilla increasing their asking price for him several times during negotiations, according to Sky Sports News.

The Magpies have been financially rejuvenated following a takeover by Saudi Arabia- led consortium last year and the new owners are strongly backing boss Eddie Howe in the ongoing window.

Having made two new signings this month, Newcastle hierarchy are in talks with agents of a number of targets as they look to bring in more players before Monday’s deadline.

The centre-back position is a priority for Newcastle and Sevilla’s Carlos is their top target in that position, but the Spaniards have already knocked back multiple offers from the Magpies for him.

Carlos is keen on a move to Newcastle, who have proposed a lucrative contract, but are having a tough time agreeing on a deal with Los Nervionenses.

And the Tyneside giants are prepared to end their pursuit of Carlos as Sevilla have increased their demands for the defender’s signature several times during talks.

The Spaniards were believed to be initially seeking a fee in the €30m range for Carlos, but they now want an amount close to the €50m mark.

But Newcastle are determined not be taken advantage of and are not prepared to pay over the odds for any of their targets, including the Brazilian.

Howe’s side are now actively pursuing alternative centre-back targets in the and it remains to be seen whether they can add to that position before the window slams shut.