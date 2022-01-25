Newcastle United have agreed personal terms with Sassuolo left-back Rogerio over a move to Tyneside and are in talks with his club to sanction a deal.

The Magpies roped in Kieran Trippier earlier in the ongoing window to bolster the right-back position and boss Eddie Howe is keen on bringing in another option on the other flank of the backline.

Atalanta left wing-back Robin Gosens have emerged as a target for Newcastle but they are yet to make a bid for him and have been exploring other names as alternatives.

The Tyneside giants have identified Sassuolo left-back Rogerio as a potential recruit and have been in talks with him over a potential move to St James’ Park.

And according to Sportitalia’s Rudy Galetti, Newcastle have made headway in negotiations with the Brazilian and have reached an agreement over personal terms.

Howe’s side have agreed a pay packet worth €2.5m-a-year with Rogerio and are now locked in talks with Sassuolo over a permanent move for him.

The 24-year-old is a fixture in Serie A for Sassuolo and he is contracted at the club until the summer of 2024.

It is suggested that Newcastle have not yet definitively chosen to complete the deal, but they are working to put it in place.

In addition to a left-back, Howe’s priority is bringing in a centre-back and Newcastle are pushing to land Diego Carlos from Sevilla before Monday’s transfer deadline.