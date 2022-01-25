Newcastle United have made a surprise enquiry about the possibility of a move for Brighton & Hove Albion centre-back Adam Webster, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

New Magpies boss Eddie Howe has identified centre-back as a priority position that needs bolstering before the winter window slams shut.

The Tyneside giants were working hard to push through a deal for Diego Carlos from Sevilla, but the Spaniards were demanding more than Newcastle were prepared to offer and talks are claimed to have broken down.

With the window set to end on Monday, Newcastle have turned to alternative centre-back targets and have identified Brighton’s Webster as a potential recruit.

The Magpies have lodged an enquiry about the possibility of a deal for the Seagulls star this month.

At 27, Webster is in the right age group of players Newcastle are trying to sign in the ongoing window, and he has Premier League experience, something which Howe is keen on having in his new signings.

The Englishman has been a key player under Graham Potter this season whenever he has been fit and is tipped to cost Newcastle a significant amount if they try to snare him away.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle will make concrete moves for Webster in the coming days as the clock ticks down on the transfer window.