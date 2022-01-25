Newcastle United target Robin Gosens is closing in on a move to Inter as he wants to stay in Serie A, according to Sky Italia.

The Magpies are stepping on the transfer accelerator and have been linked with Gosens, whose club Atalanta have been waiting for a bid from the Premier League side to arrive.

Gosens though does not want to leave Serie A and has made remaining in Italy his priority.

Inter are in talks with Atalanta for his signature and have been told to pay €25m to land him.

The Nerazzurri are offering a loan with an obligation to buy set at €22m plus add-ons.

A five-year contract is waiting for Gosens to sign and his agents are currently in Milan, waiting for the green light to seal the agreement.

Gosens has been out injured of late, but Inter still want to add him to the ranks.

And it appears the highly rated Germany international will not be making the move to St James’ Park to help Newcastle in their battle against relegation.