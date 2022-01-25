Vitor Pereira is waiting in England with his backroom staff as he waits to see if he is being handed the Everton job, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Everton are looking to appoint a new manager after choosing to sack Rafael Benitez, with interviews being held with several candidates.

It was suggested at the weekend that Pereira is the man picked by Everton to take over and he flew to England with his backroom staff.

However, there has been no appointment yet and Pereira is waiting in England with his staff as he holds on for Everton’s final decision.

The Portuguese is the favoured candidate of Everton supremo Farhad Moshiri, but it is suggested there are some at the club who are not convinced about giving him the job.

Pereira has never managed in the Premier League before, but will be thrust into a relegation battle with Everton.

He last worked at Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce, but was sacked in December last year.

The tactician would be prepared to accept just a six-month deal at Everton, with an option for a further year.