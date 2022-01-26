Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule has rejected a possible move to Newcastle United, according to German daily Bild.

Sule is out of contract at the Allianz Arena in the summer and Bayern Munich have been unable to lock him down on fresh terms so far.

The 26-year-old appears to be heading for the exit door at the German champions and he is not short of admirers, with Chelsea also linked.

Newcastle have been consistently credited with interest in the Frankfurt-born defender, but he will not be plying his trade at St James’ Park in 2022.

Sule has rejected a move to Newcastle and has no interest in joining the Magpies.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is trying to revamp his backline, but has only managed to add defender Kieran Trippier this month.

The club tried to agree a fee with Lille for Sven Botman, only to see the French side refuse to do business during this month’s transfer window.

They also lodged bids for Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos, but the Spanish outfit set an asking price that Newcastle were not willing to meet and they have walked away from the deal.