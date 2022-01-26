Everton and Newcastle United are interested in signing Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller, according to German daily Bild.

Newcastle appear to be closing in on a move to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, but the newly rich side are determined to continue to strengthen across all departments.

The Magpies want to sign at least one more attacker ahead of the end of the winter window and have been scouring the market for options.

And it has been claimed that they are interested in snaring away from a star from Bayern Munich.

It is suggested that Newcastle are interested in getting their hands on German World Cup winner Muller from the Bavarians.

They have been joined by fellow Premier League side Everton, who are also in for the forward.

The 32-year-old has played more than 600 times for Bayern Munich and has continued to remain a key player in the team.

However, he has 18 months left on his current contract and Everton and Newcastle appear to be probing the possibility of convincing him to move to England.

He is a ten-time Bundesliga winner and is on his way to winning it for the eleventh time this season.

It is unclear whether Everton and Newcastle are looking at a late move for Muller this month, or have him on their list of options for the summer.