A backlash from Everton fans over Vitor Pereira potentially taking over has thrown the managerial race into confusion, with Frank Lampard relishing the possibility of taking charge at Goodison Park, according to talkSPORT.

Everton’s hierarchy are working hard behind the scenes to find a replacement for ex-boss Rafael Benitez, who was sacked earlier this month.

The Toffees have a number of candidates on their shortlist but following a set of interviews, ex-Porto manager Pereira emerged as the frontrunner for the job.

However, news of Pereira becoming favourite to succeed Benitez has been met with heavy criticism from some sections of the Everton faithful, who have protested with banners and graffiti on the walls of Goodison Park.

Ex-Chelsea boss Lampard is also under consideration at Everton for the manager’s role and he is in the running with backlash from fans putting a question mark over Pereira’s chances of taking over at Goodison Park.

Lampard is willing to embrace the challenge of steadying the ship at Everton by working with the club’s hierarchy.

Everton are yet to take a final decision on their next manager and Lampard is a live option for them and could get the job.

The Merseyside giants have given Duncan Ferguson the temporary reins of the club on an interim basis as they look to bring in a permanent manager as soon as possible.