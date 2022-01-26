Ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is still under consideration for the managerial role at Everton, with the club yet to take a final decision on their next boss, according to The Athletic.

The Toffees are on the hunt for a new manager having shown Rafael Benitez the exit door owing to a poor run of results in the Premier League.

Everton’s hierarchy have been conducting interviews with several names on their short list of managerial candidates, which includes the likes of Lampard, Fabio Cannavaro and Vitor Pereira.

And it has been claimed that former Porto coach Pereira is the frontrunner for the Goodison Park hot seat.

However, Everton are yet to take a final decision on Benitez’s successor and Lampard is still under consideration at the club.

Pereira has no previous experience managing in the Premier League and was sacked from his last job at Fenerbahce.

Some sections of the Toffees faithful have protested against hiring the Portuguese as the club look to climb as far away from the drop zone.

Although Lampard was also dismissed from his post at Chelsea, he has experience in the Premier League both as a player and as a manager.

Ensuring Everton’s top flight survival will be the top priority for the manager that succeeds Benitez and it remains to be seen who the club will go for in the coming days.