Leeds United are continuing discussions with Red Bull Salzburg to sign Brenden Aaronson, but their legal case with RB Leipzig over Jean-Kevin Augustin is a factor, according to Transfermarkt.

The United States international has been identified by Leeds as their top target during this month’s transfer window, but they have failed with two offers to sign him.

Red Bull Salzburg do not want to lose Aaronson ahead of their Champions League tie against Bayern Munich, however there is another factor complicating Leeds’ chase.

Leeds currently have a legal dispute with RB Leipzig, another club in the Red Bull group, ongoing as they refused to sign Augustin on a permanent basis after loaning him.

RB Leipzig believe Leeds were compelled to sign the striker, but Leeds feel they did not have to given the extension to the 2019/20 season.

The case is due to be heard by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in March.

The issue is now playing a part in affecting Red Bull Salzburg being unwilling to sell Aaronson to Leeds this month.

Despite running a small senior squad and suffering repeated injury issues, Leeds have yet to make a single signing this month.

And they are rated as having a hugely difficult job ahead of them in signing Aaronson.