Newcastle United and West Ham United are amongst four Premier League clubs who have held talks with the representatives of Marseille forward Bamba Dieng, according to the Daily Express.

The 21-year-old forward has scored four times in 14 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille this season and is currently on national duty with Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations.

His future at Marseille has been under the scanner due to interest from the Premier League and the French club are open to selling him before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Newcastle are amongst the four Premier League clubs who are interested in getting their hands on him.

The Magpies, along with West Ham, Crystal Palace and Brighton have been in talks with the forward’s representatives.

Newcastle have made it clear to his agents that they are interested and a late move for him in January could materialise.

But the Magpies are only likely to move for him if and once they land their primary targets this month.

The Hammers are also keen but it remains to be seen whether they table a bid for him in the coming days, as David Moyes seeks extra firepower for his side’s top four push

Marseille want around £15m for the 21-year-old forward but would be willing to listen to offers in the region of £10m.