Newcastle United believe Manchester United have been asking for an exorbitant loan fee for Jesse Lingard, according to the Shields Gazette.

Lingard is interested in moving to Newcastle on a six-month loan to play out the rest of his Manchester United contract in the north east.

Newcastle are willing to cover the wages for the rest of the season before the player becomes a free agent in the summer.

But the negotiations are now dead in the water as the two clubs have failed to negotiate a loan fee for Lingard to move to St. James’ Park.

It has been claimed Newcastle are of the view that Manchester United’s financial demands for a six-month loan are too much.

The Magpies believe the Red Devils’ loan fee demands are exorbitant and they are not willing to overpay.

Lingard is keen on the move and is reportedly desperate to speak with Newcastle but Manchester United have not sanctioned the move yet.

There are also suggestions that Manchester United now view Newcastle as a long-term threat following their takeover last year.

It remains to be seen whether Newcastle look to revive the deal before Monday’s transfer deadline.