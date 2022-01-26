Newcastle United are still hopeful of being able to sign left-back Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen, according to the Daily Mail.

Eddie Howe’s side are working busily behind the scenes as they look to get signings in through the door before the window slams shut.

Having signed Kieran Trippier, bringing in a left-back is on the club’s wish list and they have turned their attention to former Paris Saint-Germain star Bakker.

Leverkusen only signed Bakker from the French club last summer and handed him a four-year contract.

However, Newcastle are hopeful they can sign him and it is claimed that the expectation is if Leverkusen can find a replacement then he will be allowed to depart.

Bakker is tipped to cost Newcastle a fee of £16m.

The Dutchman, who has been capped by the Netherlands up to Under-21 level, came through the youth set-up at Ajax.

Leverkusen will make a substantial profit on the initial £5.8m they paid PSG to secure Bakker, if he is sold to Newcastle.