Eddie Howe’s side are working busily behind the scenes as they look to get signings in through the door before the window slams shut.
Having signed Kieran Trippier, bringing in a left-back is on the club’s wish list and they have turned their attention to former Paris Saint-Germain star Bakker.
Leverkusen only signed Bakker from the French club last summer and handed him a four-year contract.
However, Newcastle are hopeful they can sign him and it is claimed that the expectation is if Leverkusen can find a replacement then he will be allowed to depart.
Bakker is tipped to cost Newcastle a fee of £16m.
The Dutchman, who has been capped by the Netherlands up to Under-21 level, came through the youth set-up at Ajax.
Leverkusen will make a substantial profit on the initial £5.8m they paid PSG to secure Bakker, if he is sold to Newcastle.