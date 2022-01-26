Newcastle United have a secondary transfer shortlist, based around young talent for the future, according to the Daily Express.

Eddie Howe is working flat out to keep Newcastle in the Premier League this season and the club are chasing a number of established players.

Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood have been signed, while Newcastle still want up to two more centre-backs, a midfielder and another striker.

Amid their efforts to land to land players to make an impact now, the Magpies have also drawn up a secondary shortlist.

The secondary shortlist is packed full of young talent and players the club feel can help to shape their long-term vision.

Recruitment from the secondary shortlist is not as pressing as landing the stars the club feel can help them to survive in the Premier League this season.

However, they could still take the opportunity to make signings from the shortlist if favourable conditions for them to do so occur.

Newcastle are currently working on a host of deals, including one to sign Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.