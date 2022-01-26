Tottenham Hotspur have not made any considerable progress at the moment in their bid to sign Wolves star Adama Traore, according to BBC Sport.

Spurs have not made any signings yet this window, but they are keen on Traore, who was linked with them last summer as well.

The north London club have already tried and failed with an £15m deal for the Wolves wide man, with the Midlands club valuing him in the region of £25m.

Spurs are confident that they can complete the signing of Traore before the window closes with football managing director Fabio Paratici locked in talks with Wolves

However, there has been no progress in Spurs’ pursuit of Traore with only days remaining until the transfer window closes.

Traore’s contract with Wolves runs out next summer but manager Bruno Lage expressed his satisfaction with the player recently.

Spurs boss Antonio Conte is an admirer of the player and if taking him to north London, wants to use him as a right wing-back.

Traore has made 20 appearances for Wolves this season in the Premier League and has continued to earn plaudits.