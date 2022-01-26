Newcastle United’s swoop for Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is not over the line yet and other clubs are keen on the player, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Magpies are making rapid progress in their attempt to make a headline-grabbing signing by snapping up the Brazil international from Lyon.

It is suggested that the Premier League side have agreed a fee with Lyon after putting in a €40m bid and Guimaraes is set to be put through his medical paces.

However, the deal is not done yet and other clubs still hold an interest in signing him from Lyon.

Both Arsenal and Juventus have been linked with Guimaraes, but his list of suitors could be much longer; Arsenal were claimed as recently as Tuesday to remain hopeful of signing him.

And until Newcastle see the midfielder sign on the dotted line, they may be wary of clubs looking to hijack their approach.

Lyon’s asking price has been publicly established and other sides could try to barge into the deal and take Guimaraes away from Tyneside.

He has been offered four times his current salary to make the move to Newcastle, but will still be heading into a relegation battle in the Premier League with no guarantee of survival.