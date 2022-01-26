Arsenal outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is not going to be travelling with the rest of the Gunners squad to Dubai for warm weather training, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Gunners are travelling to Dubai for some training sessions as part of the break in fixtures and before the season begins again in full swing in February.

Aubameyang joined the Gabon squad for the Africa Cup of Nations but had to return to the Emirates after not playing a single game.

He returned to London due to a medical issue which is speculated to be a heart problem and there is no timeline as of yet about his return.

The former Arsenal captain was left off the Dubai trip and will not be joining his team-mates in their sojourn to the Middle East for the break period.

The striker has been told that he must train separately from the rest of the squad and remain in London over the break.

Aubameyang was stripped of the Arsenal captaincy earlier in the season and has not featured for them since early December.

He was given the option to move from Arsenal to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, which he refused, and the Gunners remain unsure of the path to take regarding the striker.