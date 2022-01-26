Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on an agreement to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat on loan with an option to buy, it has been claimed in Italy.

Antonio Conte has been pushing to bring in a few fresh faces before Monday’s transfer deadline and Fabio Paratici has been conducting negotiations for a number of players.

The Tottenham boss wants a midfielder in the next few days and Spurs have been in touch with Fiorentina over signing Amrabat this month.

They established contact with the Italian club last weekend and the negotiations have been progressing between the two sides.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, a deal is close to being agreed upon for Tottenham to sign him on an initial loan deal.

It has been claimed that the north London club are likely to pay a loan fee of €2m to Fiorentina.

Spurs are also set to agree to attach a purchase clause worth €15m to the loan agreement with the Italian club.

Amrabat is keen on the move and has been waiting for the two clubs to work out an agreement.

However, the deal is still likely to hinge on the north London club loaning out Tanguy Ndombele in the coming days.