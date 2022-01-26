Tottenham Hotspur are amongst the clubs who have Newcastle United target Bruno Guimaraes on their transfer radar, according to Sky Sports News.

Newcastle are closing in on a deal to sign the 24-year-old midfielder from Lyon in the ongoing transfer window.

The Magpies have worked out an agreement with €40m with Lyon for the signature of the Brazilian and the deal is on course to being completed.

Guimaraes is expected to undergo a medical in South America, where he is currently with the Brazil national squad.

But it has been claimed that other clubs are still in the running for his signature and Tottenham are amongst the Premier League sides who have an interest in the midfielder.

Antonio Conte wants to bring in a midfielder ahead of next Monday’s transfer deadline and the Brazilian is on Tottenham’s shortlist.

Arsenal also have a keen interest in Guimaraes and were until recently hopeful of getting a deal done to sign him.

A deal is not done for Newcastle yet and it remains to be seen whether either of the north London clubs or another side try to throw a spanner in the Magpies’ transfer plans.