Tottenham Hotspur have not had any dialogue with Hull City about signing Keane Lewis-Potter, with the Tigers’ takeover potentially a factor, according to the Press Association.

Spurs are interested in snapping up Lewis-Potter before the transfer window closes and a deal which would see the player signed and then loaned back to Hull has been mooted.

However, Spurs have not yet had any talks with Hull about taking the 20-year-old forward to north London during this month’s transfer window.

Lewis-Potter is also claimed to be happy at Hull presently and is not pushing for a move away.

Hull were recently taken over by Turkish businessman Acun Ilicali and that is a potential factor in the situation.

The Tigers’ new owner may not want to sanction the sale of a promising talent so soon after taking over the club.

Hull are also in the process of bringing in a new manager, expected to be Shota Arveladze, and may not want the new man in charge to lose such an asset now.

The clock is ticking down on the transfer window and all eyes will be on whether Tottenham do make contact with Hull.