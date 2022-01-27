Arsenal had fresh contact over a deal to sign Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on Thursday evening, as they seek reinforcements.

The Gunners are looking to add to Mikel Arteta’s squad before the transfer window closes on Monday night, but the clock is ticking.

They offloaded Calum Chambers to Aston Villa on Thursday to create more space on their wage bill in a deal which could be worth £2m to the club.

Arsenal are also focused on signings and on Thursday evening they had fresh contact over signing Juventus’ Kulusevski, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia.

It is unclear if Arsenal are prepared to submit a proposal which Juventus will feel able to accept.

The Gunners have been trying to sign midfielder Arthur from Juventus, but talks over that deal have stalled.

Winger Kulusevski has made 27 appearances for Juventus over the course of this season, chipping in with two goals and three assists.

He has been linked with several clubs during this month’s transfer window, including Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and Everton.