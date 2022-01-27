Brentford have failed with an offer for Tottenham Hotspur target Keane Lewis-Potter, according to BBC Humberside.

The Hull City star is attracting interest in this month’s transfer window, with talk that Tottenham are ready to sign him and then loan him back to the Tigers to see out the campaign.

However, Hull are not easily willing to let Lewis-Potter depart and they have put a marker down by turning down a bid of over £10m from Brentford.

The Bees wanted Lewis-Potter in the summer and made an approach for his services, and their interest has not gone away.

Tottenham now face having to improve on the proposal Brentford put in if they are to have any chance of taking Lewis-Potter away from Hull.

Lewis-Potter is a product of Hull’s youth set-up and is claimed not to be pushing for a move away from the club this month.

Keeping hold of the 20-year-old forward would be a boost for Hull soon after the club was taken over.

Hull may also want to make sure that Lewis-Potter is at the disposal of their new manager, with Shota Arveladze tipped to be the man to take charge.