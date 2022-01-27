Brighton & Hove Albion are not interested in a move for Tottenham Hotspur star Dele Alli, contrary to claims, according to talkSPORT.

Spurs are keen on offloading Alli in the ongoing window as they look to add more space on their books for new signings.

The midfielder is not in boss Antonio Conte’s plans at the club and was dropped from the matchday squad in Spurs 2-0 Premier League loss to Chelsea on Sunday

It has been claimed that a number of Premier League clubs, including Newcastle United, Burnley, Everton and Graham Potter’s Brighton, are keeping tabs on Alli’s situation in north London

The Seagulls are reportedly eyeing a potential loan move for the Spurs outcast in the final days of the window.

However, claims that Brighton are keen on taking Alli to the Amex are wide of the mark.

Brighton have no interest in signing the Tottenham star on a temporary basis this month.

Potter’s side are also claimed to have seen SC Braga knock back a bid for their striker Abel Ruiz, but Brighton also have no interest in a move for him in the ongoing window.