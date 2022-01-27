Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has interest from clubs in Italy and Spain amidst Crystal Palace trying to sign him on loan before Monday’s transfer deadline, according to ESPN.

Van de Beek has played little football again this season and is keen to leave Manchester United on loan in the next few days.

The Dutchman is desperate to play more football and Ralf Rangnick is open to letting the player go before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Crystal Palace are in talks with Manchester United for Van de Beek and want to sign him on loan for the rest of the season, adding him to Patrick Vieira’s options.

But it has been claimed that the Eagles are not the only club in the running for the midfielder’s signature.

Clubs from Italy and Spain are also interested in the Netherlands international and are in the fray to sign him on loan.

Crystal Palace have the edge and Van de Beek is believed to be keen on a loan move within the Premier League.

Vieira is hopeful that a deal will be agreed soon but Palace will have to be mindful about the interest in Van de Beek from clubs in Italy and Spain.

Manchester United want the Dutchman to play more football and see him as part of their squad next season despite his struggles since joining the club in 2020.