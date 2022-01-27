Duncan Ferguson has the backing of the Everton players to become the Toffees’ new manager for the rest of the season, according to journalist Alan Myers.

The Toffees are hitting the accelerator in their search for a successor to Rafael Benitez and want to make a decision imminently.

They are due to hold a final round of talks with Vitor Pereira, Frank Lampard and current caretaker Ferguson on Friday.

Ferguson, it is claimed, has the backing of the players at the club to take the job and guide the side through the remaining months of the campaign.

The caretaker would be willing to take the post on a short-term contract running through until the summer.

He is keen to prove himself and step into the manager’s chair at Goodison Park.

Ferguson was in charge for Everton’s last match which ended in a 1-0 defeat at home against Aston Villa.

Everton are next in action in the FA Cup against fellow Premier League side Brentford, while their next league assignment comes away at strugglers Newcastle United.