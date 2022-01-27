Aston Villa’s offer for Rodrigo Bentancur has reached Juventus, but it has not convinced the Italian giants.

Steven Gerrard wants to take the Uruguay international to Villa Park during this month’s transfer window and have held talks to get a deal over the line.

They have now formally submitted a proposal to Juventus which is €20m plus bonuses.

However, Juventus are not convinced by the proposal from the Premier League side, especially as they have to pay 30 per cent of the fee to the midfielder’s former club Boca Juniors.

Aston Villa may be forced to come back to the table with a better offer if they are to succeed in snapping Bentancur up.

Juventus are ready to move for a new midfielder if Bentancur departs before the transfer window closes.

Coach Massimiliano Allegri is a fan of Nahitan Nandez, but Denis Zakaria is also on Juventus’ radar.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window all eyes will be on whether Aston Villa improve their offer.