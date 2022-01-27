Newcastle United are interested in signing Galatasaray’s 25-year-old centre-back Marcao in the final days of the transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

At the start of the window, Eddie Howe wanted at least two centre-backs but with four days left in the window, his club have not signed even one.

Newcastle’s pursuit of defenders has been frustrating and they have failed to land all of their top targets, such as Lille’s Sven Botman and Sevilla’s Diego Carlos.

Brighton have also rejected a bid from the Magpies for Dan Burn and they have now turned their attention towards a defender in Turkey.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Newcastle are now considering making a move for Galatasaray defender Marcao before Monday’s transfer deadline.

The 25-yead-old joined the Turkish giants from Portuguese out Chaves in January 2019 and has been a key player over the last three years.

His performances have attracted the attention of Newcastle and he is part of their shortlist of defenders.

Newcastle are yet to table a bid but it has been claimed that it could take €15m to convince Galatasaray to sell him.

Marcao has featured 24 times for Galatasaray this season and could be on his way to England in the coming days.