Former Premier League defender Danny Higginbotham has indicated that Antonio Conte’s relationship with Tottenham Hotspur could turn ugly if they continue to miss out on targets.

Tottenham have endured a frustrating transfer window this month despite Conte insisting that the club need to bring in fresh reinforcements for what they want to achieve this season.

Adama Traore was a top target for the Spurs boss, but despite suggestions that they were close to signing him, the Spaniard is now on his way to joining La Liga giants Barcelona.

Another target Bruno Guimaraes is expected to join Newcastle and Spurs have even failed to shift out players such as Tanguy Ndombele, Giovanni Lo Celso and Dele Alli, who were deemed surplus to requirements by the Italian

With only four days left in the window, Higginbotham is certain the frustration might be mounting for Conte at Spurs’ repeated failures.

He indicated if things do not change soon enough, it could turn ugly between the Italian and the north London club.

The former defender took to Twitter and wrote: “Penny for the thoughts of Antonio Conte right now.

“I’m sure he’s getting more frustrated by the day.

“Will not end well unless he’s given the funds which he deserves to get Spurs going.”

Tottenham are believed to be closing in on a deal to sign Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, but even that is expected to hinge on them shifting out on Ndombele.