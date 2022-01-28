Arsenal asked about the possibility of signing Sassuolo striker Gianluca Scamacca, but were told the player wants to stay in Italy.

The Gunners want to add to their attacking options this month and zeroed in on Fiorentina man Dusan Vlahovic as their top target.

They were prepared to break the bank to sign Vlahovic from Fiorentina, but have missed out, with the striker staying in Italy to sign for Juventus.

The Gunners recently spoke to the agent of Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski and, during talks, they brought up Scamacca, according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it.

The response given was not an encouraging one for Arsenal, who were told that Scamacca does not want to leave Italy at the moment.

Scamacca looks poised to complete a move to Italian champions Inter.

The Nerazzurri have made progress in talks, with a four to five-year contract ready, worth €2m per year, plus bonuses.

Inter still have to agree a deal with Sassuolo, who are likely to ask for €45m to let the 23-year-old go.