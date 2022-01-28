Aston Villa have shut the door on any prospect of letting Matty Cash go before the transfer window closes, according to The Athletic.

Cash is being eyed by Spanish giants Atletico Madrid, who earlier this month sold Kieran Trippier to Newcastle United.

Atletico Madrid are firm admirers of Cash’s talents and want to take him to the Wanda Metropolitano to put him at the disposal of Diego Simeone.

However, Aston Villa will not let Cash go during this month’s transfer window, even if Atletico Madrid make a formal approach for the player.

Atletico Madrid could move for Cash in the summer.

And it is unclear how an approach from the Spanish giants would be received then as Steven Gerrard assesses the squad ahead of his first summer transfer window in charge.

It is suggested that Atletico Madrid might need to put in a big offer in the summer to tempt Aston Villa to sell.

Gerrard rates Cash highly and continues to count on the defender as he looks to push Villa up the Premier League standings in the weeks and months ahead.