Leeds United have received a boost in their pursuit of Calvin Ramsay after Aberdeen rejected an offer from Italian outlet Bologna for the teenage right-back, according to Sky Sports News (15:21).

Ramsay’s future at Pittodrie has come under the scanner in the final few days of the transfer window due to interest from the Premier League and Serie A.

The 18-year-old right-back is being chased by Leeds United and Bologna with both clubs claimed to have put in bids for him.

Bologna offered to sign him on loan for a fee of €1m and were prepared to include a mandatory purchase clause worth €4m.

But it has been claimed that the bid has been knocked back by Aberdeen who were not impressed with that offer.

Aberdeen were not interested in accepting the offer from Bologna who are Ramsay’s preferred choice.

The Italian club are now considering whether to continue their pursuit of the teenager with time running out in the transfer.

Leeds have also tabled a bid worth €3.5m for the right-back and have offered to let him spend the rest of the season at Aberdeen.

It is unclear whether Aberdeen are prepared to accept the offer from the Yorkshire giants.