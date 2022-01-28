Dunfermline Athletic manager John Hughes believes that Leeds United loanee Bobby Kamwa will bring something different to the team, having trained under the supervision of Marcelo Bielsa.

Kamwa has moved out on his first loan spell away from his parent club, joining the Scottish Championship strugglers for the remainder of the season.

Though forward Kamwa is yet to feature for Bielsa’s senior side he has trained with them on a number of occasions, something that Hughes feels will stand him in good stead for the Scottish Championship.

Hughes is of the view that Leeds loanee Kamwa is also a confident player and due to the impact of Bielsa he will know how to take care of the ball.

“You can see that he is a confident lad”, Hughes told his club’s official site.

“Many a time he has been on the first-team training pitch down at Leeds with Bielsa.

“He will know what it’s all about, how to look after the ball. I am just delighted that we got him.

“He is something different than what we have got.”

Kamwa, Hughes feels, will bring pace and power to his team along with goals, while he also tipped his hat to the club’s chairman for pulling the deal off.

“He is something different than what we have got.

“He has pace, power, got a trick and hopefully has got goals in him as well.

“I am absolutely delighted to get him and I keep saying to the chairman that I don’t know how he does it.

“He must have been 24/7 trying to get this one over the line and he has to take a lot of credit for doing that.”

Dunermline’s new boy featured in 12 games for Leeds’ Under-23 side so far this season, finding the back of the net twice.