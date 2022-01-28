Newcastle United new boy Kieran Trippier has conceded that he understands Manchester United’s reason for not signing him last summer despite showing serious interest.

Trippier returned to England this month when Newcastle signed him from Atletico Madrid for a fee in the region of £12m.

The England international has been trying to return to the Premier League since last year and Manchester United were interested in taking him to Old Trafford last summer.

Trippier opened up about the opportunity to join the Red Devils last year and admitted that he had serious conversations about ending up at Old Trafford.

But he conceded that Atletico Madrid stuck to their stance of getting his release clause and the defender understands that Manchester United were never going to pay big money for a player of his age.

“After the Euros, there was really strong interest”, Trippier told The Athletic.

“I’ve got to be careful what I say because I don’t want to get into trouble, but yeah, there was interest.

“We had conversations, but Atletico Madrid just wanted my release clause and it was a lot of money for a 30-year-old, so I understand why Man United didn’t do that.

“There were other clubs interested.

“Anyway, it’s gone now, so it doesn’t bother me.”

Trippier has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Newcastle and is hoping to help them avoid being relegated from the Premier League this season.