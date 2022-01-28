Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has conceded that Leeds United target Calvin Ramsay has been affected by the speculation over his future at Pittodrie.

The 18-year-old right-back’s future has come under the scanner in the final 72 hours of the transfer window due to interest from the Premier League and Serie A.

Bologna have already failed with a bid to sign him on loan with a view to a permanent deal and are now considering whether to continue their pursuit of the right-back.

Leeds are claimed to have also put in an offer, worth €3.5m, and are prepared to let Ramsay spend the rest of the season at Aberdeen on loan if a deal can be agreed.

Glass is hopeful that the youngster will remain an Aberdeen player when the transfer window closes on Monday night.

However, he conceded that Ramsay has suffered a bit due to the speculation and stressed that it does not surprise him as the full-back is still very young and has never had the experience of being in the middle of a transfer saga.

The Aberdeen manager said in a press conference: “I think it has affected him a touch, anyone can see that.

“But we will get to Monday night, I think he will still be with us and he will be ready to tackle the second part of the season with us.

“I am not surprised that it has affected him a little bit, being only 18 and it is the first time he has been through this.

“He will be ready to perform for us tomorrow, and hopefully again on Tuesday and hopefully for the rest of the season.”

A product of the Aberdeen academy, Ramsay has made 28 appearances for the Dons and has a contract until 2024 with the club.