Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo believes that moving to Rangers is fantastic for him given where he is in his career, giving him the chance to test himself in a variety of environments.

The winger has made his first move away from Manchester United, moving up north to join the Glasgow giants on a loan deal until the end of the season.

At 19 years of age, Diallo feels that the move to such a reputed club will give him several challenges on a number of fronts.

Rangers are currently fighting both domestically, as well as in Europe in the Europa League, and the teenager feels that the move to Glasgow will give him the chance to test himself in different environments.

“I am delighted to join Rangers until the end of the season”, Diallo told Rangers’ official site.

“It is fantastic for me at this stage of my career to have the opportunity to come to such a big club that is challenging on a number of fronts and will give me some excellent opportunities to test myself in many environments.”

Diallo is now eagerly waiting for the occasion when he will get on to the training pitch with his new team-mates and then meet the fans when they take to the pitch against Ross County on Saturday.

“I look forward to training with my team-mates for the first-time tomorrow and to meeting the fans for the first time at Ross County on Saturday.”

Diallo arrives at Rangers with high expectations on his head, with the winger considered a bright prospect at Old Trafford; Manchester United did not put an option to buy in the loan.