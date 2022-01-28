Leeds United face having to pay RB Leipzig even more than the agreed €21m for Jean-Kevin Augustin if they lose their case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, with the Whites also dubbed as having “almost no chance” of victory.

The Yorkshire giants loaned Augustin from RB Leipzig in the 2020 January transfer window when they were chasing promotion to the Premier League.

The loan agreement contained an obligation for Leeds to buy him for €21m in the event of promotion, but the Whites opted not to sign him despite going up as they argued the clause had lapsed.

With the season extended due to the pandemic, Leeds were only promoted in July. RB Leipzig disagreed though, refusing to accept Augustin back, and the case has gone all the way to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, where it will be heard in March.

If Leeds lose, they face having to pay more than the €21m, due over installments, as RB Leipzig have, according to German daily Bild, added interest.

Leeds had been due to pay €6.7m in September 2020 and due to the payment not arriving, RB Leipzig have added around €340,000 in interest.

It is suggested that Leeds have “almost no chance” of the verdict at the Court of Arbitration for Sport going their way, as it is claimed that the Whites asked at the end of April 2020 to extend the loan and associated purchase option until the later end of the season.

If Leeds lose the judgement then they will have 45 days to transfer the first installment, or face a FIFA transfer ban.