Leeds United are soon set to make a decision over whether to let Crysencio Summerville join Hamburg, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The German giants want to sign Summerville and the player is prepared to exit Elland Road to make the move, but Marcelo Bielsa does not want him to go.

Without an adequate replacement, Leeds are unwilling to sanction Summerville’s exit.

Talks are taking place though and it is suggested that Leeds will make a decision soon.

The Whites will need to find a replacement for Summerville and they have asked Liverpool about their Japan attacker Takumi Minamino.

Liverpool are in the process of wrapping up a deal for Colombia winger Luis Diaz, with a £50m fee agreed with FC Porto.

They are expected to listen to offers for Minamino and Leeds could make a bid to sign him.

The Merseyside giants value the player in the region of £20m however and the jury is out on whether Leeds will be willing to pay such a sum.