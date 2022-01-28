Manchester City are prepared to offer Liverpool target Paulo Dybala a lucrative contract if he fails to renew his stint at Juventus and is available on a free transfer next summer.

Dybala is in the final year of his contract at Juventus, having been left unimpressed by the club’s latest offer to renew his deal.

The Argentine’s situation at the Allianz Stadium has seen him attract interest from elsewhere, and Juventus’ Serie A rivals Inter are claimed to be keen on a move, while Premier League giants Liverpool are interested in snapping him up next summer.

However, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, another English top flight club have Dybala on their transfer radar, in the shape of Manchester City.

The Citizens are prepared to offer Dybala a lucrative long-term contract worth €10m until the summer of 2027, if he decides against signing a new deal at Juventus.

As is stands, Dybala is available on a free transfer next summer and Inter are also prepared to offer him a deal which includes €7.5m in wages in addition to bonus payments.

Pep Guardiola is firm admirer of the Juventus star and Manchester City are tipped to not let go of an opportunity to sign a player of his calibre, especially for free.

Juventus are set to hold a summit in February to take a final decision on Dybala’s future and it remains to be seen whether he will put pen-to-paper on fresh terms at the club.