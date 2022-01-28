Newcastle United moving to sign Mitchel Bakker from Bayer Leverkusen caused Paris Saint-Germain to increase their demands of the Germans for Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe.

The Magpies have been looking to sign Bakker from Leverkusen and looked to be closing in on a €19m agreement earlier this week.

The move was dependent upon Leverkusen finding a replacement for Bakker and the chances of the Dutchman ending up at St James’ Park before Monday’s deadline now look slim.

The possibility of receiving an influx of funds from Newcastle for Bakker also had an impact on Leverkusen’s swoop for midfielder Dina Ebimbe.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, when PSG realised Leverkusen could be pocketing a big fee for Bakker, they demanded more money for Dina Ebimbe.

PSG and Leverkusen had agreed on a loan with a purchase clause of €9m.

However, PSG then revised their demands and upped the clause to €15m.

Leverkusen refused to accept the changing of the goalposts and pulled out of their swoop for Dina Ebimbe.