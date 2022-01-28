Brazilian club Palmeiras are aiming to insert a €100m release clause in the contract of wonderkid Endrick, who has been linked with clubs including Liverpool and Manchester City.

Endrick has been performing impressively in the Brazilian youth tournament Copinha and scouts from some of Europe’s top teams have taken note of his potential.

Premier League title challengers Liverpool and Manchester City, along with Chelsea and Manchester United, are tipped to try to sign him when he turns 16 in July.

Still only 15, the starlet is only eligible to sign his first professional contract with Palmeiras when he turns 16.

The Brazilian club have already started negotiations with Endrick however and they are working on making it difficult for the European powers to snatch him up.

Palmeiras intend to insert a €100m release clause in the wonderkid’s first contract, according to Brazilian outlet Lance.

The Brazilian club are hoping that with the high release clause, they will be able to repel the European superpowers and keep hold of the starlet.

The Premier League quartet will be faced with a tough scenario if the Brazilian club are able to get their wish and Endrick may stay in Brazil for a period.