Rangers new boy Amad Diallo has expressed his delight after his first training session with the Ibrox club post his loan move from Manchester United.

The 19-year-old secured a move away from Old Trafford to Ibrox earlier this week in order to get more first-team action under his belt.

Amad got the chance to join his new team-mates in Glasgow on Thursday as they trained ahead of their match against Ross County on Saturday.

Following the session, the teenager shared a picture of himself on Twitter along with the caption: “First training… Amad is happy.”

Amad will give Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst an extra option down the wing for the rest of the season.

The winger moved to England from Italy after a fee in the region of £37m was agreed between Manchester United and Atalanta.

He has since featured in nine games for Manchester United, scoring one goal and setting up one more for his team-mates.

Amad will be looking to enjoy a positive spell in Scotland and help Rangers to retain the Scottish Premiership title as well as make further progress in the Europa League.