Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has ruled out any more signings this month at Hillsborough.

The Owls have made three loan signings this month, strengthening their backline with the arrivals of Jordan Storey and Harlee Dean, while they also improved their attacking options with Tyreece John-Jules.

On the other hand, the Owls also had to see young forward Theo Corbeanu be recalled by parent club Wolves and there are still some loan players whose future at Hillsborough has been called into doubt.

Moore insisted that the Owls’ business this transfer window is done and he expressed his wish to see the back of the window so he can return his concentration to the fixtures.

“Yeah, I think I am done”, Moore said in a press conference when asked if there were any more signings to come.

“I just want the window to close now and get on with it really and focus on the games ahead.”

The Owls boss did not however rule out the possibility of one or two of the loan players heading back to their parent clubs.

“There could be a possibility one or two might return”, Moore added about loan players.

“A couple of the loan players are long term injuries.”

Middlesbrough midfielder Lewis Wing and Everton starlet Lewis Gibson, both on loan currently at Hillsborough, are both touted as possible departures before the window shuts, with the latter already at Goodison Park to deal with his injury.