Valencia are confident that they will be able to sign Bryan Gil on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Gil has struggled to make an impact since landing at Tottenham in the summer as part of a deal which saw Erik Lamela go to Sevilla.

He has failed to settle in England and is desperate to return to La Liga to play regularly over the second half of the season.

Several clubs have shown an interest in the winger, including Valencia, and it is Los Che who are confident they will land Gil.

Talks between Valencia and Tottenham are progressing, with an agreement drawing closer.

Valencia are prepared to cover all of Gil’s Tottenham salary for the duration of the loan; it has been claimed they do not want to pay a loan fee.

It is suggested that Tottenham will make a final decision on the winger soon.

Spurs are also trying to sign a winger and are in talks with Juventus over a deal to sign Dejan Kulusevski on an initial loan.