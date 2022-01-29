Liverpool and Newcastle United target Matthias Ginter is planning to leave Germany when his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach ends.

Ginter is out of contract at Borussia-Park in the summer and his contractual situation has alerted a host of clubs to potentially adding a quality reinforcement on a free transfer.

Liverpool have enquired about Ginter, while Newcastle have been linked. Bayern Munich have been floated as a possible destination for the German.

Gladbach have been tipped to try to sell Ginter this month to earn a fee for his departure, but according to German broadcaster Sport1, the defender wants to finish the season at the club.

He is not planning to leave Gladbach this month.

And in a boost for the two Premier League clubs it is claimed that Ginter plans to move abroad rather than stay in Germany.

As such he is not a serious target for Bayern Munich.

Ginter has made 17 appearances in the Bundesliga for Gladbach so far this season and helped his side to a shock 2-1 win at Bayern Munich earlier this month.