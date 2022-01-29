Frank Lampard cancelled a scheduled family trip abroad to show how much he wanted the Everton job and has his backroom team lined up, according to talkSPORT.

Everton have decided to turn to Lampard to replace Rafael Benitez and following a recruitment process full of twists and turns have offered him the job.

He is expected to soon be confirmed in the post and it marks a return to management after he parted ways with Chelsea.

Lampard was keen to win the race for the job and cancelled a scheduled family trip abroad to demonstrate how much he wanted the post.

He has also spent the last six months assembling an experienced backroom team to be ready when his next opportunity in management arose.

The former Chelsea boss will take over a side sitting in 16th spot in the Premier League table and only four points above the drop zone.

They have an FA Cup meeting with Brentford on the horizon, but Lampard may be more focused on their next league game, which comes away at fellow strugglers Newcastle United.

Lampard will also be looking to bring bodies through the door over the days remaining in the transfer window.