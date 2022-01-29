Phil Jones is on the verge of swapping Manchester United for French strugglers Bordeaux before the transfer window slams shut.

The defender is free to leave Manchester United in this month’s transfer window and is set for a loan departure as he looks to get back to playing regularly.

French Ligue 1 outfit Bordeaux are poised to be his destination, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, after Jones was convinced of the move.

Bordeaux sporting director Admar Lopes sold the switch to Jones and convinced him to move to France until the end of the season.

The 29-year-old will instantly be plunged into a team seriously struggling at the wrong end of the Ligue 1 table.

Bordeaux, who recently sidelined former Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny due to his poor performances, are just one place and one point above the drop zone.

They will look for Jones to help stead a defensive unit that have conceded the most number of goals in Ligue 1 this season (53).

Bordeaux are next in action away at Reims and Jones could potentially make his debut for the club.