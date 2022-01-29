Newcastle United have had an offer rejected by Sporting Lisbon for promising defender Goncalo Inacio, with the Portuguese side clear in their stance.

The Magpies are continuing to explore potential deals for a number of players before the transfer window closes, amid suggestions they have a secondary shortlist packed with young talents.

And Newcastle tried to land Sporting Lisbon’s 20-year-old defender Inacio, telling the Portuguese club that they were prepared to pay €30m to sign him.

However, according to Portuguese outlet Desporto ao Minuto, Sporting Lisbon told Newcastle that they have no intention of letting Inacio leave.

They rate the 20-year-old highly and do not want to lose him.

Inacio is considered to be a key asset for coach Ruben Amorim and Sporting Lisbon have a €45m release clause in his contract.

The defender is a product of Sporting Lisbon’s esteemed youth set-up and is a Portugal Under-21 international.

All eyes will be on whether Newcastle look to go back in for him during the summer and whether Sporting Lisbon will negotiate.