The Magpies are continuing to explore potential deals for a number of players before the transfer window closes, amid suggestions they have a secondary shortlist packed with young talents.
And Newcastle tried to land Sporting Lisbon’s 20-year-old defender Inacio, telling the Portuguese club that they were prepared to pay €30m to sign him.
However, according to Portuguese outlet Desporto ao Minuto, Sporting Lisbon told Newcastle that they have no intention of letting Inacio leave.
They rate the 20-year-old highly and do not want to lose him.
Inacio is considered to be a key asset for coach Ruben Amorim and Sporting Lisbon have a €45m release clause in his contract.
The defender is a product of Sporting Lisbon’s esteemed youth set-up and is a Portugal Under-21 international.
All eyes will be on whether Newcastle look to go back in for him during the summer and whether Sporting Lisbon will negotiate.