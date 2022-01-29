Jose Mourinho identified the Swiss midfielder as one of his top targets last summer before he took up the Roma job.
Roma worked out personal terms on a contract with Xhaka and he was prepared to move to Italy but the Serie A giants never came close to agreeing on a fee with Arsenal.
Xhaka signed a new contract and has continued to remain a key player for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.
But according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Roma are considering making a move for the midfielder in the final 48 hours of the winter window.
Mourinho wants to bring in a midfielder and Roma are again looking at Xhaka as a potential target.
But there are significant obstacles to overcome late in the window as Arsenal are likely to demand a big fee.
Arteta is also unlikely to want to move on a midfielder and he would want a replacement for Xhaka.