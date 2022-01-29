Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has re-emerged as a target for Serie A giants Roma in the final 48 hours of the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Jose Mourinho identified the Swiss midfielder as one of his top targets last summer before he took up the Roma job.

Roma worked out personal terms on a contract with Xhaka and he was prepared to move to Italy but the Serie A giants never came close to agreeing on a fee with Arsenal.

Xhaka signed a new contract and has continued to remain a key player for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

But according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Roma are considering making a move for the midfielder in the final 48 hours of the winter window.

Mourinho wants to bring in a midfielder and Roma are again looking at Xhaka as a potential target.

But there are significant obstacles to overcome late in the window as Arsenal are likely to demand a big fee.

Arteta is also unlikely to want to move on a midfielder and he would want a replacement for Xhaka.